Jadon Sancho in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund:



2017-18: 5 goals, 7 assists

2018-19: 13 goals, 20 assists

2019-20: 20 goals, 20 assists

2020-21: 16 goals, 20 assists



He's still only 21 years old.



