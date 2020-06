Kakav meč Denija Avdije! (VIDEO)

14 PTS, 5 REBS and 2 AST in 12 MIN for Deni Avdija in Maccabi Tel Aviv's first official half of basketball back after the 3 and a half month break. 4-of-5 from 2, 1-of-2 from 3 and 3-of-3 from the FT line so far. Here are a couple highlights from the potential top-5 pick. pic.twitter.com/Zfoi4jP4Gy