Premijer liga ima novog lidera: Gvardiola i Sterling baš imaju pik na Votford, Bernardo u životnoj formi (VIDEO)

Bernardo Silva’s game by numbers vs. Watford:



100% take-on success

93% pass accuracy

79 touches

7 touches in opp. box

6 ball recoveries

6 duels won

4 chances created

3 tackles

3 take-ons

2 shots on target

2 goals



Superb again. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YLHH7iDqb3