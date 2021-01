Nikola Jokic has recorded 19 straight double-doubles to start the season. Since 1976, Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo (19-straight, 2019-20) are tied with the 2nd most double-doubles to start a season, trailing only Bill Walton (34 straight, 1976-77). pic.twitter.com/d8pfJCqXfr