Javio se Angola: Uzbuđen sam zbog onoga što me čeka

No the end that I was thinking for my second year as a Pro but It was a Gods plan to end it like this. Thanks to my coaches, the fans for a great year. Started in a great place and finish the year in a better place and situation, thanks to the people in Ostend for the love. Thank to the people in Partizan for the new opportunity now exited for what’s next and what the future holds for me ????????????????