Jokić blistao pred očima Grega Popoviča, Denveru lagan trijumf nad San Antoniom

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 pts, 17 rebs and 8 asts. Only Larry Bird (39-17-10 on 2/10/88) was ever able to post those numbers as a visiting player in San Antonio.



Tonight Jokic was 15-24 FG while the five Spurs starters combined for 13-32 FG and 36 points.#Nuggets #NBAMVP