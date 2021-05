Luka Doncic is the 4th youngest player in NBA history to reach 5,000 points.



LeBron James – 21 years, 22 days

Kevin Durant – 21 years, 133 days

Carmelo Anthony – 21 years, 292 days

Luka Doncic – 22 years, 68 days