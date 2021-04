Usman Garuba had a career night against Anadolu Efes and helped Real Madrid to tie the series (2-2) #EuroLeague



24 PTS (career high)

7/11 2FG

1/4 3FG

7/8 FT

12 REB (career high)

1 AST

1 ST

3 TO

1 BLK

30 PIR



Bright future ahead????



pic.twitter.com/jfkgpwW5IJ