A landslide victory for Ivan Leko's debut in CSL: with 5 mins remaining, Shanghai Port 6:0 Tianjin Jinmen Tiger. Marko Arnautovic made a hat trick. 2 goals from Ricardo Lopes. 5 ASSISTS from Oscar. It's also the coaching debut for Yu Genwei, Tianjin's head coach. pic.twitter.com/K2w4MiXr9a