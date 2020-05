Reding: Videćemo šta nosi sezona 11

View this post on Instagram

Looks like season 10 is a wrap! It didn’t end the way we wished but it was fun! From signing late and playing well to ending my season with surgery was a rollercoaster ride. Shoutout to my teammates for accepting me and letting me be apart of what they already had going. Shoutout to the GROBARI for all the support! Let’s see what next for season 11! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️ #onefive